Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $25.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.92.

Several research firms recently commented on FLYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.73, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. Flywire has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Flywire by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Flywire by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Flywire by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

