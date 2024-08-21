Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 12,478 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFEB. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 628.0% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.68. 32,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $840.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

