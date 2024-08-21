Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 2,278 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after buying an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,552,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after purchasing an additional 157,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,334,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 232,363 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,134,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 487,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,744. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

