Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 719 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $860,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 426,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,802. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSK. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

