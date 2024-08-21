Focus Financial Network Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $874,748,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,774 shares of company stock valued at $36,412,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,462. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.35 and a 200-day moving average of $272.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.