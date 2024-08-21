Focus Financial Network Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,125.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,564. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $916.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.