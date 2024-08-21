Focus Financial Network Inc. Decreases Holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 182,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of HAP stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.11.

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

