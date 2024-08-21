Focus Financial Network Inc. Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.45. 2,317,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,252,294. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

