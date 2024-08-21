Focus Financial Network Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $9.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $620.17. 3,342,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,232,960. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $843.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

