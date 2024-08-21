Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

AMD traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,162,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,939,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

