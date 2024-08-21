Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $2.44 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCAF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.42. 110,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,205. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

