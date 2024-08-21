Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,527. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.64 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.