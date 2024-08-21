Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 396.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BST traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. 52,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,077. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Articles

