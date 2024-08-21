Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 0.3 %

INTU stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $665.22. 326,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $635.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.12. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

