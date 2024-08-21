Focus Financial Network Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BINC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 682,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,365. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.