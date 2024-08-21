Focus Financial Network Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.98. The stock had a trading volume of 154,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,638. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average of $102.31.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

