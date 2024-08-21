Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 802 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned about 0.30% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 207,860 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,492. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2352 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

