Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 9,097 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,097 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.73. The stock had a trading volume of 351,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,560. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

