Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Update

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,750,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 113,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

F stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

