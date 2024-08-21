Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Chardan Capital in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Forte Biosciences stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.91.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences makes up 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.59% of Forte Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

