Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $74.64 and last traded at $75.32. Approximately 539,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,872,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Fortinet by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 31,198 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,394,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 134,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

