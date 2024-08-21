Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,547,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 738,923 shares.The stock last traded at $44.12 and had previously closed at $43.77.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.431 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 123.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

