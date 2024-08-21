Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Update

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $77.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fortive has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

