Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Freightos had a negative return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Freightos updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Freightos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRGO opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Freightos has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Freightos from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics.

