FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.74

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.74 and last traded at $118.64, with a volume of 361316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.40.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.