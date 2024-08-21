Fusionist (ACE) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.94 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00003868 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusionist has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Fusionist has a total market capitalization of $77.94 million and approximately $14.97 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.32387383 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $16,613,855.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

