FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Issued By Cormark

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report released on Friday, August 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

OLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.31.

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$5.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.52.

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$117,222.56. In other news, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$107,960.00. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$117,222.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock worth $672,007. Insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

