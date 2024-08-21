FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Cactus, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cactus in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WHD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Cactus stock opened at $57.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 221,300.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cactus by 251.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

