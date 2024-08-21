FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Issued By Edison Inv. Res

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immix Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Immix Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Immix Biopharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IMMX

Immix Biopharma Trading Up 3.8 %

IMMX stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Immix Biopharma by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.