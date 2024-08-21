FY2024 Earnings Forecast for PAVmed Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of PAVmed in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.88) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.16). The consensus estimate for PAVmed’s current full-year earnings is ($6.16) per share.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded PAVmed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

PAVmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.65. PAVmed has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

About PAVmed

(Get Free Report)

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.