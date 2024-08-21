FY2024 EPS Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.37). The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Western Standard LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 553,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 429,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

