FY2024 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BTO. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CIBC set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.94.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$3.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -64.17, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$4.74.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -366.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$582,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total value of C$46,574.40. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,558 shares of company stock valued at $628,717. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

