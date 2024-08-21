FY2024 EPS Estimates for NICE Ltd. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of NICE in a research note issued on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the technology company will earn $8.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.44. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NICE’s FY2025 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

NICE has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $290.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $178.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.26. NICE has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in NICE by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 72.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

