FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

AYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aya Gold & Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.82.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$15.73 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.78 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$43,320.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$277,701.50. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$43,320.00. Insiders sold 28,113 shares of company stock worth $399,686 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

