G999 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.72 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $10.72 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded up 62.6% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00038448 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.