Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GTES. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

GTES stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.44. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

