Gearbox Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.48 Million (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $4.48 million and $473,371.56 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gearbox Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,505,724,595.991626 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00593823 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $500,092.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gearbox Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gearbox Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.