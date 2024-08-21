GFG Capital LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,930. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $268.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average is $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

