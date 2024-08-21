GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Shares of GTLB opened at $46.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00. GitLab has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,873.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at $13,342,873.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,867.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,109 shares in the company, valued at $12,758,527.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $222,591,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 78.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,040,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $76,918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $49,196,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

