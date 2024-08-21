Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GBLI opened at $31.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $422.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth about $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,562,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

