Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000.

MLPX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.64. 319,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,567. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $53.81.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

