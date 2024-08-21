Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

GLOB has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.06.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.91. 49,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,750. Globant has a twelve month low of $151.68 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.60.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $587.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1.6% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

