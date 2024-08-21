Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.08. 894,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,841. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.93. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

