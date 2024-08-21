Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.15

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 52775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 119,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 460,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

