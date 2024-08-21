GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Down 3.4%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 335,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,474,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDRX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -762.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.43.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.47 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $1,638,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,348,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 61.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 181,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 68,835 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

