Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) to Issue GBX 0.76 Dividend

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hammerson Stock Down 0.4 %

HMSO opened at GBX 28.32 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,832.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.04 ($0.42). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hammerson

In related news, insider Habib Annous bought 280,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £81,360.08 ($105,717.36). In related news, insider Himanshu Raja sold 218,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35), for a total transaction of £59,096.52 ($76,788.62). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 280,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £81,360.08 ($105,717.36). Corporate insiders own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

