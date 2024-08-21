Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Trading 1.8% Higher

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €149.50 ($166.11) and last traded at €149.50 ($166.11). Approximately 6,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €146.90 ($163.22).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €161.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €151.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

Featured Stories

