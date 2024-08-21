Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,710,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 16,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAYW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Get Hayward alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hayward

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

In other news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,551.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,599 shares of company stock worth $1,772,672. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hayward by 178.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth $64,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Hayward by 217.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at $164,000.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of HAYW opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Hayward has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hayward

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.