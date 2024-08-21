HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $113.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.64% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.09.

BioNTech Stock Down 1.6 %

BioNTech stock opened at $88.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.63. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $1,445,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 420.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $410,984,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

