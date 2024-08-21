Head to Head Survey: Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) versus Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and Locafy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.62 billion 0.59 -$82.04 million ($0.23) -14.22 Locafy $4.21 million 1.45 -$2.62 million ($1.87) -2.56

Locafy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Locafy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

42.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Locafy shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Taboola.com and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -5.04% -2.64% -1.64% Locafy -66.21% -82.35% -45.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Taboola.com and Locafy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 0 4 0 3.00 Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Taboola.com presently has a consensus target price of $5.56, suggesting a potential upside of 70.11%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Locafy.

Risk and Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Locafy has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Locafy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Locafy

(Get Free Report)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.